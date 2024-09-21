Following Pakistan, Iran summons Afghan envoy for ‘disrespecting’ anthem

Iran has summoned the acting head of Afghanistan’s embassy on Friday following an incident where an Afghan diplomat remained seated during the national anthem in Tehran.

The Iranian foreign ministry lodged a “strong protest” against the Afghan representative’s actions, describing them as “unconventional and unacceptable.”

“Apart from the obvious necessity of the guest respecting the symbols of the host country, paying respect to the national anthem of countries is internationally recognised behaviour,” Iran’s statement added.

Taliban diplomat refuse to stand for Iran’s national anthem during the opening of 38th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, iran.

The incident comes just days after in Pakistan where Afghan officials faced backlash for not standing during the national anthem of Pakistan.

Pakistan summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires over similar disrespect shown by Afghanistan’s acting consul general and another official during an event in Peshawar.

“Diplomatic norms require foreign envoys to observe the host country’s customs and laws, including showing respect during national symbols,” an official noted.

In a news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed the explanation given by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir concerning the failure to stand for Pakistan’s national anthem.

“Disrespecting the national anthem of the host country is a violation of diplomatic etiquette, and Pakistan has formally registered its protest,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Afghan consul general enjoys diplomatic status in Pakistan and holds a valid visa.

During the Rahmat-ul-Alamin conference held in Peshawar on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the Afghan diplomat and his colleagues did not stand in respect when the national anthem of Pakistan was played, unlike other attendees.