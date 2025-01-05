Israel military says missile from Yemen intercepted

The Israeli military said Sunday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, the latest in a series of recent attacks.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Talmei Elazar, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement posted to Telegram.

On Friday, Israel’s military said it shot down a missile and a drone launched from Yemen, where Houthi rebels have stepped up their attacks since a November ceasefire between Israel and another Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

Like Hezbollah — which began trading cross-border fire with Israel after Hamas’s October 7 attack last year — the Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians and have vowed to continue until there is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthi rebels have also been firing at ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden — destabilising a vital shipping lane and prompting reprisal strikes by the United States and Britain in Yemen.

The group’s Saba news agency and Al-Masirah TV reported “three raids” on Sunday east of the city of Saada, attributing the operations to the United States and Britain.