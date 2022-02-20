Strategy being formulated to curb crimes in Karachi, says IG Sindh

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has said that a strategy is being formulated to curb crimes in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, while talking to ARY News today, said that efforts are underway to curb the crimes in the port city. He expressed deep sorrow over the killing of a senior journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed.

He said that police forces will take steps to prevent journalists from facing such incidents.

In a separate statement, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir criticised the Sindh authorities over deteriorated law and order situation that has badly affected the business activities in the metropolis.

Atiq Mir said the movement of cash from banks is a challenge nowadays as street criminals are roaming freely in every street of Karachi. He censured that all residential and business centres are on the range of dacoits.

He added that protocol duties and political affiliations have worsened the police performance. He demanded the higher authorities make high-level changes in the police department after taking action against the black sheep besides giving special powers to the Rangers for improving the law and order situation.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as 11,000 snatching cases have been reported in the metropolis from January 1 to date.

According to the data, policemen, journalists, children, senior citizens, youth and women all have been targeted by the robbers. During the time period, as many as 15 people lost their lives and more than 80 people were injured resisting robberies.

Many people were deprived of their four-wheelers, motorcycles and mobile phones. It may be noted that due to the non-completion of the Safe City Project, street crimes are on the rise and the administration is unable to trace them timely.

On Saturday, four citizens were shot and injured by street criminals for resisting robbery in different areas of Karachi within two hours.

A citizen was shot and wounded for resisting robbery in the SITE area of the port city, whereas, the armed robbers managed to flee from the scene.

Another incident was reported in New Karachi in which the dacoits shot and injured a citizen near Saba Cinema.

A Karachiite sustained injuries during a dacoity in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5 and a 55-year-old citizen got wounded after being shot by armed criminals in the Haroonabad neighbourhood of Manghopir area. The elderly citizen was identified as Zeeshan.

