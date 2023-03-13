Karachi girl attempts suicide in school building

KARACHI: A female student has attempted suicide in a school building in Karachi’s Baldia Town area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident surfaced which showed a girl trying to jump from the top floor of a school building in the Madina Colony. Before she jumps off the building, the locals reached there and stopped the girl from committing suicide.

The private school’s student was identified as Laiba Farooq. Police told the media that the girl is 13 years old and a student in the 7th class. The motive behind the attempted suicide was not yet known.

READ: FEMALE STUDENT JUMPS FROM THIRD STOREY OF SCHOOL IN RAWALPINDI

However, police claimed that the girl had also attempted suicide at her residence earlier. The girl was later shifted to her residence.

In February, a girl had attempted suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Karachi.

The girl sustained serious injuries after jumping from the 5th floor of a building in Karachi’s Lee Market. The wounded girl was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital.

READ: FEMALE STUDENT OF JINNAH UNIVERSITY ATTEMPTS SUICIDE IN KARACHI

The girl was identified as 20-year-old Maryam. Rescue officials said that the girl sustained injuries on her hand and is now being given medical assistance.

In another incident in February, a 13-year-old girl died after jumping from the third floor of a private school in Hyderabad, with police saying that it may be a case of ‘suicide’.

The incident occurred in a private school in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad, wherein a 13-year-old girl – studying in sixth grade – jumped from the third floor and died on the spot.

The CCTV footage showed the girl standing on her school bag and climbing over the railing. The footage also showed that a man tried to intervene but the girl jumped from the floor.

