Karachi policeman’s killing case: FIA refutes police’s claims

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has refuted the claims of the police investigators regarding a delay in putting the name of the suspect in the stop list in the Karachi policeman’s killing case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) strongly rejected the claims of Karachi police blaming the intelligence agency’s inaction for putting the suspect’s name in the stop list. The FIA officials said that the police investigators blamed the agency for not taking timely action.

The intelligence agency clarified that the request for putting the suspect’s name and Pakistan details in the stop list was received at 11:00 am while the suspect’s immigration was completed at 4:11 am.

READ: POLICE ARREST TWO SUSPECTS IN KARACHI COP MURDER CASE

According to the FIA, the suspect namely Khurram Nisar was not travelling on a Pakistani passport but he used a Swedish passport for leaving the country as per the travel records.

The officials further revealed that the details of the suspect were also shared by the agency with the Karachi police. The FIA strongly rejected the media reports of a delay made by the intel agency in arresting the suspect.

Earlier, Karachi police claimed that the FIA was informed about the suspect at around 4:11 am.

READ: KARACHI POLICEMAN’S KILLING: ‘OFFICERS DISPLAYED NEGLIGENCE, CARELESSNESS’



The suspect namely Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, fled to Sweden. The killing of a policeman in DHA Phase V took place around 12 o’clock at night.

The police, in a statement, said that the suspect checked in at the airport at around 4:11 am. The police had contacted the airport authorities in this regard at 4:30 am.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night.

Comments