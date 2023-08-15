Kashmiris observe Black Day on Indian Independence Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day, on Tuesday, as Black Day to register a protest against New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

There is a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Black flags have been hoisted everywhere while protest rallies will be organised against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Kashmiris across the world will also hold anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, despite restrictions, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Youth gathered in small groups and chanted Pakistan slogans at different places in the Kashmir valley. In some areas, people even hoisted Pakistani flags on the their houses.

As the clock struck 12 in the midnight, the Kashmiris burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan’s Independence Day without any fear.