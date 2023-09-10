Korangi robbery: Police find another footage of killers

KARACHI: The Karachi police department has found another footage of the terrifying robbery and murder incident that took place in the Korangi area in which a father and son lost their lives, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police investigators received another footage of the armed muggers who killed two citizens at a book shop in Korangi Number 2 a few days ago. The face of one of the armed muggers can be clearly seen in the new footage.

Police officials told the media that the suspect is being identified, however, his motorcycle’s number plate is not seen clearly in the footage. They confirmed that three muggers stormed the book shop.

The officials said that geo-fencing of the areas adjacent to the crime scene was also conducted.

On Wednesday, a father-son duo was brutally killed by armed dacoits for resisting the robbery in Karachi’s Korangi area.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi told the media that armed dacoits killed the father-son duo at a book shop over resistance. The slain men were identified as Muhammad Hassan, 70, and Asad, 37.

The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident showed three robbers entering a book shop and opened fire at the shop owners over resistance.