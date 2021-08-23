Lahore, Faisalabad, other Punjab cities to get electric buses

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to introduce environment-friendly electric buses in Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur to facilitate the people of respective cities, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority held in Lahore with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair.

The meeting deliberated on the recommendations about the launch of new transport system in different cities as well as fixing of orange line metro fare. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to start double-decker buses in big cities of Punjab.

Similarly, the meeting decided to extend the scope of Punjab Transport Company to remote areas of the province.

The CM also directed strict action against vehicle owners using sub-standard gas cylinders, adding that crackdown should be continued against vehicles using LPG cylinders. The chief minister also directed concerned officials to present comprehensive recommendations before the cabinet meeting to take a final decision.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, secretary transport, ACS (South Punjab), secretary finance, secretary P&D, MD TDCP, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority, secretary provincial transport authority and others attended the meeting.