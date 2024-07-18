web analytics
Man in rangers uniform rob citizen in Karachi

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An alarming incident was reported, where a man in Rangers uniform robbed a shopkeeper on gunpoint in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The footage of the robbery incident went viral on social media in which the suspect wearing the law enforcement uniform can be seen arrived in a pakwan center waving pistol in his hand, took the shopkeeping outside with him.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

According to the statement of police spokesperson, the suspects, disguised in uniforms of a law enforcement agency, robbed a citizen at gunpoint, stealing a mobile phone and cash.

The police have initiated action by contacting the victim to gather more details.

The Spokesman for East Police stated that the SP Gulshan is personally overseeing the case, ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice.

