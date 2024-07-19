Mari Mining Company gets licence for exploration in Chagai

Mari Mining Company Private Limited has secured two licences for mineral exploration in Chagai district of Balochistan.

The licenses issued by the Directorate General of Mines and Minerals Balochistan cover an area of 501 square kilometers and 513 square kilometers respectively.

Special Investment Facilitation Council is taking measures to exploit the rich mineral and natural resources in Balochistan province.

In a recent development, Mari Petroleum Limited has successfully claimed to have discovered a gas well in the second Ghazij formation in Sindh.

According to the details, the company, drilled down to a depth of 1,014 meters, revealed in a statement that the exploration has yielded promising results.

An impressive output of 6.57 million standard cubic feet of gas per day is anticipated after the drilling process, marking a noteworthy addition to the region’s energy resources.

The gas pressure in the Ghazij formation was reported at 306 pounds per square inch, while the well will be put on test production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities. MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest.