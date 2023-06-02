May 9: Suspect who stole equipment from Radio Pakistan arrested

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police have arrested a suspect allegedly responsible for stealing equipment from Radio Pakistan building in the provincial capital during violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on May 9, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the police said that the arrested suspect had stolen tape records and other items from Radio Pakistan building during the attack.

The police sprung into action after the video of arrested accused stealing the items went viral on social media. They said old tape records, microphone cable, three mics and other items have been recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The police further said that the accused has been arrested from Charsadda while a case has been registered against him.

Last month, the police claimed to have arrested the main accused in the Radio Pakistan Peshawar vandalism and arson case.

The accused identified as Moosa Khan was responsible for setting the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on fire during a protest on May 10 following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Imran Khan.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.

The police said Moosa Khan was arrested during a successful raid in Peshawar’s Paka Ghulam area. Furthermore, the arrest of other accused involved in the vandalism and arson case is underway.

Read more: Radio Pakistan transmission restored

The Peshawar police also nabbed a prime suspect, who sold the gate of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building after protestors vandalized and set the building on fire on May 9.

Investigation revealed that Umar had sold the stolen gate of Radio Pakistan to a junk dealer for Rs 9,000. The police, however, swiftly took action, arresting the primary suspect and successfully recovering the stolen gate.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Read More: Police identify culprits involved in attack on Jinnah House

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.