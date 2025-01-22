Mohamed Salah becomes first Liverpool player to score 50 goal in Europe competitions

Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah become the first player in the club’s history to achieve a half-century of goals in Europe with his opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Lille at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s top scorer in European tournaments reached the milestone in the 34th minute of the game by finishing touch on the pass by Curtis Jones.

Shortly after Lille was relegated to 10 men, Jonathan David equalized, but Harvey Elliott deflected effort in front of the Kop gave the Ligue 1 team its first loss in 22 games.

Harvey Elliott who came off the bench at halftime and scored the game-winning goal to make sure Arne Slot’s team won seven of seven Champions League games

“Hopefully [I’m] not the last one but it’s something I’m very happy and proud about – and especially because we won the game, so that’s the most important thing,” Mohamed Salah told Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m happy for him, I’m always there to help him,” Mohamed said of the match-winner by Harvey Elliott.

“He [Harvey Elliott] is a great lad and always tries to give his best – sometimes [he plays] five minutes, today he had 45 minutes. He was great, so I’m happy for him. I think when you want to win a big tournament, you have to have a big squad. We have a good one at the moment, so hopefully we carry on like that.”

He also credited Lille for a good and said, “I will give them credit but I’m glad that we managed to win the game.”