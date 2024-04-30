Nawaz Sharif reaches Pakistan after concluding China visit

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday reached Lahore after concluding his week-long China visit, ARY News reported citing sources.

The former prime minister was in China for six days where the former held meetings with heads of Chinese companies regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in Punjab, where his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is the chief executive.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz invited Chinese companies to explore the investment opportunities in Punjab. The former premier also held meeting with close personality associated with Chinese president.

Following Nawaz’s visit, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to visit China soon, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the first international visit of Nawaz Sharif since he came back to Pakistan in 2023 after ending four years of self-imposed exile in London.

In November 2019, a high court granted permission for the PML-N leader to travel overseas for medical reasons, following reports from his doctors indicating that he required immediate attention.

Sources told ARY News that he will undergo a medical checkup besides meaning Chinese government leaders and business personalities. He will also meet leaders of the Communist Party.