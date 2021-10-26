New Balochistan govt: Bizenjo contacts pro-Jam Kamal lawmakers

QUETTA: Amid the ongoing efforts to form a new government in Balochistan, the former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has continued to contact the pro-Jam Kamal Khan lawmakers to gain their confidence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo held a meeting with a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Dr Rubaba Buledi today.

Sources told ARY News that they discussed the matters related to the formation of a new government after the resignation of the chief minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Dr Rubaba Buledi said that Bizenjo has honoured her by visiting her residence. She added that consultations are underway regarding the formation of a new government.

Moreover, BAP chief organiser Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali also held meetings with the party lawmakers including Mir Saleem Khosa, Ziaullah Langau, Arif Jan and Muhammad Hasni.

During the meeting, Jan Jamali urged the lawmakers to sit together for the formation of the new government in Balochistan.

Political activities and interactions for the formation of a new government have rejuvenated the political scene in Balochistan.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, PTI’s parliamentary leader in the province, has also emerged as one of the candidates for the top seat of the province.

Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan and allies held a session at the residence of Sardar Rind here to discuss the political situation and possibilities in detail.

Opposition parties, the JUI, BNP-Mengal and Pakhtunkhwa MAP have also decided for mutual consultation in the new political scenario in the province.

On Monday, it was also learnt that former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudus Bizenjo emerged as a top contender for the post of chief minister.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) acting president Zahoor Buledi confirmed that the party and allies have agreed over the name of Bizenjo as the new CM Balochistan.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stepped down from his office yesterday.

His resignation came a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned, ending the two-month-long political crisis in the province.

