Monday, January 13, 2025
New canals project is sensitive issue, says Nasir Shah

SUKKUR: Provincia minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the new canals’ project has been very sensitive issue adding that no bargaining will be made over Sindh’s interests.

Talking to media Sindh’s energy minister said that sensitive issues create differences among the federating units. “We don’t want chaos,” he said.

“I have been in Sukkur for last two days, witnessing daily eight hours load shedding here,” Nasir Shah said.

Commenting on inflated electricity bills, provincial minister said a school was used to be issued 20 times more electricity bill than the actual consumption, this time they have sent Rs 950 million bill to the educational institution.

He said the people not getting relief from the load shedding and excessive billing. He urged for betterment in bills being issued to general public.

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

