Seasonal Work Visa in Norway: New eligibility criteria, application requirements

Norway’s Seasonal Work Visa programme, which facilitates employment opportunities for thousands of foreign workers annually, is set to undergo significant changes starting in 2025.

The revised rules, reported by Schengen.News, will alter eligibility criteria, application requirements, and the range of jobs covered under the scheme.

Eligibility and Job Categories

The updated programme will cater specifically to roles tied to seasonal demand. Eligible job categories include agriculture (such as crop harvesting and tree planting), logging operations, tourism, and certain construction roles. However, trades like carpentry and painting will no longer qualify under this visa scheme.

Applicants must secure full-time employment with a registered Norwegian company as the first step. Multiple employers are allowed, provided concrete job offers are received from each.

Proof of accommodation, sufficient financial resources for self-support, and mandatory health insurance coverage are additional requirements.

A unique condition of the updated visa scheme mandates that holders spend at least six months outside Norway before reapplying for the visa.

Application Process

The application process involves submitting required documents through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) or a local embassy, followed by a biometrics appointment. Authorities stress the importance of thorough documentation to avoid delays.

Advisory: Plan Ahead

Authorities caution applicants about potential delays during peak holiday seasons. They recommend initiating the application process as early as possible, immediately after securing employment, to account for extended processing times.

Labour Demand in Norway

The Norwegian Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion has previously announced plans to issue up to 6,000 residence permits annually for seasonal workers, reflecting growing demand for their services in key industries.