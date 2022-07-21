Nosheen Kazmi case: No one else’s DNA found in forensic report

The DNA report of Nosheen Kazmi, who was found dead hanging in her hostel room in Chandka medical collage, shows that no DNA was found on her clothes, body or the rope she was hanged by, ARY News reported.

Dr Nosheen Kazmi was found dead, hanging with a rope in November 2021.

The DNA report of the fourth-year medical student was conducted in Liaquat University of Medical Sciences, (LUMHS) Jamshoro.

According to the DNA report, no other DNA, then of Nosheen herself, was found on her body, clothes or the rope she was hanged with. The hair found in her room was also her own hair, the report added.

Nosheen was found dead hanging by a rope in her hostel room on November 24, 2021.

The judicial inquiry of the incident was initiated at Vice Chancellor Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Larkana.

Earlier in Feb 2022, the Larkana medical university said in a statement that the publication of Dr Nosheen Kazmi’s DNA report by Lahore University of Management Science (LUMS) forensic laboratory was based on malicious and a bid to damage the reputation of the university.

The report by LUMS hinter that the forensic evidence indicated that the same man is behind the deaths of the two medical students, Dr Nosheen Kazmi and Dr Nimrita Chandani at the girls’ hostel of Larkana medical university.

