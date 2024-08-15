web analytics
Oman ban hiring expats for six months

TOP NEWS

Oman banned hiring expat workers for 13 professions, starting September 1, 2024.

The new policy will prioritize the employment of Omani nationals in various roles, including construction workers, cleaners, loaders, bricklayers, steel fixers, tailors, electricians, waiters, painters, chefs, and barbers.

This decision is in line with the Labour Law established by Royal Decree No. 53/2023 and follows the service guidelines set by the Ministry of Labour under Ministerial Decision No. (180/2022), aimed at serving the public interest. The resolution outlines the following:

Article 1: The issuance of trading permits for the temporary employment of non-Omani workers in private sector establishments for the professions listed in the attached annex will be suspended for six (6) months.

Article 2: Despite the provisions of Article 1, permits may still be issued for the employment of non-Omani workers in these professions if the request for renewal or transfer of services is submitted from within the Sultanate of Oman.

Read more: Tops in Asia, Oman ranks 4th globally for quality of life

Article 3: This decision will be enforced starting from September 1, 2024, and relevant authorities are tasked with ensuring its implementation.

The suspension of permits for temporary employment of expat workers will apply to the professions including, General Construction Worker, General Building Cleaner, Loading and Unloading Worker, Bricklayer, Steel Fixer, Women’s Clothing Tailor, Men’s Clothing Tailor, General Electrical Installations Electrician, Waiter, Painter, General Chef, Home Installations Electrician, Barber

