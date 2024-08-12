Tops in Asia, Oman ranks 4th globally for quality of life

The Sultanate of Oman has achieved a remarkable milestone, securing the 4th position globally in the Quality of Life Index for mid-2024, as per a recent assessment by Numbeo.

This achievement places Oman as the highest-ranked country in Asia for quality of life, surpassing other regional competitors and establishing itself as a global leader in living standards.

Oman is ranked just behind Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Denmark, with Luxembourg taking the top spot globally with 219.3 points.

The Netherlands and Denmark follow closely with 207.5 and 205.6 points, respectively, while Oman secured 204 points.

The Quality of Life Index, which evaluates various factors contributing to the overall well-being and living standards of individuals, considers aspects such as purchasing power, pollution levels, housing affordability, cost of living, safety, healthcare quality, commute times, and climate conditions.

Oman’s impressive ranking reflects its strengths in these areas, particularly in safety, healthcare, and living conditions.

Other countries in the Gulf region also performed well, with Qatar ranking 17th globally with 182.9 points, the UAE 20th with 175.5 points, Saudi Arabia 25th with 170.5 points, and Kuwait 37th with 152.5 points.

In addition to its high quality of life ranking, Muscat, Oman’s capital, has been recognized as the third most scenic city at night worldwide by Travelbag, a travel company specializing in multi-destination trips.

Muscat was ranked just behind Dubai and Tokyo, thanks to its stunning nighttime scenery, low light and noise pollution, and safety for night-time activities.

These accolades highlight Oman’s growing prominence on the global stage, not only as a top destination for quality living but also as a beautiful and safe place to explore and enjoy.