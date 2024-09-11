Oman ranks 21st in global investment rankings

Oman has secured the 21st position globally on the esteemed list of the world’s best countries to invest in or do business for 2024, according to a CEOWORLD Magazine report.

The CEOWORLD magazine report outlines the important measures that have contributed to Oman’s success. The nation scored highly for both its skilled labor force (92.75) and government policies (92.36) and economic stability (92.12).

These elements highlight Oman’s appeal for international investment and entrepreneurship, as does its institutional framework rating of 92.34.

Furthermore, Oman’s capacity to draw in foreign direct investment (FDI) is further strengthened by the development of its infrastructure, which includes free zones as well as special economic zones like Duqm and Sohar.

Oman is now an essential entry point for global markets in the Gulf and beyond as a result of these advancements that have boosted trade throughout the region.

New opportunities for bilateral trade and investment are continually being created by the government’s emphasis on free trade agreements with important markets in Asia and Europe. Oman’s proactive approach to digital transformation is another factor contributing to its recognition as one of the world’s premier investment destinations.

As part of its efforts to improve technological ability, the government has established tech-driven business and innovation hub projects, which are in line with global trends toward economic diversification and sustainability.

The recognition emphasises Oman’s deliberate attempts to create a business-friendly atmosphere and showcases the programs that have established the nation as a top location for foreign investment.

Oman’s remarkable position is evidence of its dedication to Oman Vision 2040, which attempts to diversify the country’s economy, lessen reliance on oil earnings, and build an innovative, sustainable future.