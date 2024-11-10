Oman tops Arab world in terms of most efficient traffic flow

Oman has topped the Arab world in terms of shortest commute times amid significant developments on the infrastructure, as per a report.

According to Numbeo’s Mid-Year 2024 Traffic Index, commuters spend around 19.9 minutes in traffic each day on average, making it the shortest commute time in the Arab world.

The reason for the significant achievement is attributed to Oman being the least crowded in terms of traffic flow in the Arab world as the report ranks Oman 161st globally in terms of traffic congestion.

Compared with Oman, residents in Doha spend about 29.2 minutes in traffic on average, Jeddah with an average of 30.5 minutes daily while Abu Dhabi residents spend around 32.9 minutes in traffic each day.

According to Numbeo’s Mid-Year 2024 Traffic Index, commuters in Riyadh take around 32.5 minutes in traffic, 34.5 minutes in Kuwait, and in Dubai, they spend around 36.3 minutes.

The longest commute time in the Arab world is in cities such as Lagos, Nigeria, where dwellers spend an average of 68.8 minutes in traffic daily.

In terms of extreme traffic congestion, the report gave a score of 354.5 to Lagos, while Oman’s score came at 111.3, underscoring its relatively smooth traffic flow.

Royal Oman Police Director General Brig-Eng. Ali Sulayem Al Falahi attributed the achievement to the country’s roads, considered among the best in the world.

“As for traffic congestion, the Sultanate is the least congested in the Gulf countries and among the best Arab countries compared to the capitals of these countries, as the average delay in daily trips does not exceed 20 minutes on average for distances exceeding fifty kilometers, which is considered a good rate in travel time,” he added.