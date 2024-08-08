Oslo vows ‘consequences’ after Israel revokes envoys’ diplomatic status

OSLO: Norway said on Thursday that Israel’s decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Oslo’s envoys to the Palestinian Authority was an “extreme action” that would “have consequences”.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the action — which Israel said was taken in response to what it said was Oslo’s “anti-Israel behaviour” — demonstrated that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “actively working against a two-state solution” for Israelis and Palestinians.

“Today’s decision will have consequences for our relationship with the Netanyahu government.

“We are considering what measures Norway will take to respond to the situation that the Netanyahu government has now created,” Eide said.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced earlier on Thursday that he had ordered the “termination of any representation on behalf of the Norwegian Embassy in Israel vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority”.

His ministry said it was revoking the diplomatic status of “eight Norwegian diplomats”.

Katz cited Norway’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state and its backing for a pending International Criminal Court case implicating Israeli leaders in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Norway is and will always be a friend of Israel and the Israeli people,” Eide said in his response.

“At the same time, Norway has been clear in our criticism of the occupation (of Palestinian territories), the way in which the war in Gaza has been conducted and the suffering this has inflicted on the Palestinian civilian population,” Eide continued.

Spain, Ireland and Norway had earlier announced their decision to recognise a Palestinian state, drawing a strong rebuke from Israel, whose leaders have repeatedly spoken out against Palestinian statehood.