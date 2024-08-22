Over 45,000 benefit from Tamkeen initiative in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that more than 45,000 beneficiaries of the Tamkeen initiative received support in the first half of 2024, with 38,000 securing employment in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Tamkeen initiative aims to improve living conditions and promote financial independence by offering services such as job and training opportunities, entrepreneurial support, and skill development programs.

The initiative operates on three main platforms: employment, economic, and qualification and training.

By mid-2024, over 10,813 beneficiaries completed 423 training courses and workshops at social security offices nationwide, according to ministry statistics.