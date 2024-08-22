web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Over 45,000 benefit from Tamkeen initiative in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RIYADH: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that more than 45,000 beneficiaries of the Tamkeen initiative received support in the first half of 2024, with 38,000 securing employment in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Tamkeen initiative aims to improve living conditions and promote financial independence by offering services such as job and training opportunities, entrepreneurial support, and skill development programs.

The initiative operates on three main platforms: employment, economic, and qualification and training.

By mid-2024, over 10,813 beneficiaries completed 423 training courses and workshops at social security offices nationwide, according to ministry statistics.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.