Pakistan on IMF Executive Board’s agenda

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) included Pakistan on the agenda of its Executive Board meeting scheduled for September 25, 2024.

The Executive Board will consider the final approval under the US$7 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA).

The sources said that if the IMF Executive Board expresses satisfaction with Pakistan’s progress, it would pave the way for the release of installments.

Earlier on September 13, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that all matters with the IMF have been settled amicably, stating, “Alhamdulillah, the Prime Minister is grateful to the IMF negotiation team and related institutions.”

He highlighted that the economy is now transitioning towards growth following stabilization.

According to the minister, finalisation of the agreement will occur during the IMF board meeting later this month.

He added that a reduction in the policy rate will boost investment and business activities, creating employment opportunities.

The IMF is expected to approve the loan program for Pakistan during its Executive Board meeting scheduled later this month.

IMF’s Director of Communication, Julie Kozek, confirmed that an Executive Board meeting scheduled to take place on September 25 in a press briefing, adding that negotiations for a new $7 billion loan program were finalized back in July.