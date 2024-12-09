Pakistan Stock Exchange sets another record

web analytics
Monday, December 9, 2024
Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a new milestone as the KSE-100 Index crossed the 110,000-point mark during trading on Monday.

The 100 index experienced a 1211-point surge during intraday trading.

This remarkable performance reflects positive investor sentiment and a robust market trend.

Read more: PSX hits new milestone as KSE-100 closes bullish

On Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a significant milestone with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 109,000 mark for the first time in history.

The market closed at 109,053 points, marking an impressive gain of 815 points.

In terms of trading volume, a total of 169 million shares were traded, with a total value of 57 billion Pakistani rupees.

The day saw mixed performance across sectors, as 233 companies saw an increase in their share prices, while 200 companies experienced a decline.

