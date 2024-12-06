PSX hits new milestone as KSE-100 closes bullish

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a significant milestone on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 109,000 mark for the first time in history, ARY News reported.

The market closed at 109,053 points, marking an impressive gain of 815 points.

In terms of trading volume, a total of 169 million shares were traded, with a total value of 57 billion Pakistani rupees.

The day saw mixed performance across sectors, as 233 companies saw an increase in their share prices, while 200 companies experienced a decline.

A total of 468 companies were active on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, with 233 seeing an increase in share prices, 200 experiencing a decline, and the share prices of 35 stocks remaining unchanged.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited led the gains, rising by Rs422.41 to close at Rs8,512.85. Sapphire Fibres Limited followed, posting a gain of Rs55.98, ending the session at Rs1,270.00.

Meanwhile, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited experienced a drop of Rs64.41 per share, closing at Rs20,616.67, while Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited saw a decline of Rs23.06, ending at Rs1,266.07.

The market’s robust performance is a testament to investor confidence, driven by positive economic indicators and strong corporate earnings reports. The PSX continues to attract both local and foreign investors, with today’s record-breaking session signalling strong market growth prospects.

This surge in the stock market has sparked optimism about the future, as analysts predict further gains in the coming sessions, contingent on macroeconomic stability and continued investor interest.