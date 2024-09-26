Palestinian journalist wins News Emmy for “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive”

In a significant victory for Palestinian voices, journalist and filmmaker Bisan Owda’s powerful news story “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive” has won an Emmy Award.

The short film, which offers a moving firsthand account of Owda’s family fleeing bombardment in Gaza City, secured the Outstanding Hard News feature story award in the short form category at the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmys.

This win marks a crucial moment of recognition for Palestinian narratives on the global stage. Owda’s work, which had previously earned a Peabody Award, brings much-needed attention to the human cost of conflict in Gaza.

The film’s success faced opposition from groups who attempted to discredit Owda’s work. However, NATAS (National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) President Adam Sharp stood firm, defending the nomination, and emphasized that the content aligned with competition rules and NATAS policies.

“It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive” uses social media to show the harrowing experiences of Palestinians in Gaza, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the realities of life under bombardment. The Emmy win not only celebrates Owda’s storytelling but also acknowledges the importance of Palestinian journalists documenting their own experiences.

This recognition comes at a time when coverage of the Israel-Gaza conflict remains a contentious issue in the media. Owda’s success highlights the growing importance of first-person narratives in shaping global understanding of complex geopolitical situations.

The News & Documentary Emmys, held in New York, aimed to celebrate excellence in journalism and documentary filmmaking. This year’s awards took a significant step in recognizing traditionally underrepresented voices in mainstream media narratives.