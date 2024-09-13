PCB plans to upgrade Faisalabad’s Iqbal stadium for international matches

The Board of Governors (BoG) has proposed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take complete control of Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

PCB officials put the suggestions during the 74th meeting chaired by chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

During the meeting, PCB officials asked BoG to upgrade the stadium as per international standards.

On the other hand, the BoG was briefed on the Champions One-Day Cup, which commenced at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday afternoon with the opening match between Markhors and Panthers.

The BoG appreciated the efforts of Mr Mohsin Naqvi in attracting and convincing leading and highly reputed organisations to partner with the tournament, in which the country’s best cricketers are participating.

The BoG also proposed that the Champions Cup, which includes events in the T20 and four-day formats, be incorporated into the PCB Constitution 2014 so that it becomes an annual feature. This will bring continuity, consistency and clarity to Pakistan’s domestic cricket pathway structure.