PM Shehbaz summons meeting of parliamentary party leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important meeting of parliamentary party leaders today (Wednesday) to discuss country’s political situation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important meeting of parliamentary party leaders at PM’s House at 6:30 pm. A dinner will also be held for the ruling coalition leaders.

Sources told ARY News that the Prime Minister will take parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding important decisions.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned the federal cabinet’s special session to discuss one-point agenda.

Sources told ARY News that a special session of the federal cabinet was summoned by PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss a one-point agenda. It is expected that the matter related to the key appointment of the army chief will be discussed in the upcoming meeting.

Sources said that PM Sharif is expected to approve the appointment of the new army chief after holding consultations with the cabinet members.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) confirmed that the General Headquarters (GHQ) forwarded the summary for the selection of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said in a statement that GHQ has forwarded the summary for the selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most lieutenant generals (Lt Gens) to the Ministry of Defence.

On the other hand, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not yet received the summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS).

Khawaja Asif said in a Twitter message that the confirmation regarding the summary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will be made at its designated time.

