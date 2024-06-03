PSX turns negative, losses more than 303 points

KARACHI: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish, and experienced a loss of 303.22 points on Monday, a negative change of 0.4pc percent, before closing at 75,575.25 points against 75,878.47 points the previous day, ARY News reported.

During the intraday session, the 100-index experienced a mixed trend with a high recorded at 76,209.96 points while the lowest was recorded at 75,495.38 points before settling at 75,575.25 points.

A total of 441,261,756 shares valuing Rs 18.634 billion were traded during the day compared to 523,299,973 shares valuing Rs 20.574 billion the previous day.

As many as 426 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 199 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, on the last business day of the week, the 100-index of the PSX maintained bullish trend witnessed a gain of 41.82 points on Friday, a positive change of 1000.35 percent, before closing at 75,878.47 points against 74,878.12 points the previous day.

During the intraday session, the 100-index experienced a mixed trend with a high recorded at 75,953.74 points while the lowest was recorded at 74,989.26 points before settling at 75,878.47 points.

A total of 523,299,973 shares valuing Rs 20.574 billion were traded during the day compared to 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs 14.922 billion the previous day.

As many as 431 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 234 of them recorded gains and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.