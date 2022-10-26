PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad released from Adiala Jail

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Saleh Muhammad has been released from Adiala Jail after his bail, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A large number of PTI activists warmly welcomed the MNA Saleh Muhammad at Hazara Motorway and he was taken to his ancestral town of Baffa.

Earlier in the day, a local court in Islamabad granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court announced reserved verdict on the post-arrest bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker. The PTI MNA was directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 to secure bail.

Yesterday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly shooting at the police party. ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas granted bail to PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saleh Muhammad and his gunmen were booked in a terrorism case during a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad.

The PTI lawmaker and his two gunmen were arrested from outside the ECP office during a protest against the Toshakhana case’s verdict to disqualify Imran Khan. A case was lodged against the PTI lawmaker and his two gunmen under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused attempted to disturb law and order situation in an organised way and the lawmaker’s gunmen resorted to firing at police officials to murder them.

It stated that the PTI lawmaker entered the Red Zone along with his gunmen. The police officials also seized two SMGs and 28 rounds, it added.

