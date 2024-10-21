web analytics
PTI’s Zain Qureshi says he disappeared on father’s advice

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi said on Monday that he chose to go into hiding at the behest of his father, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, Zain revealed that he was ordered to disappear by his father Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I could never think of voting for this constitutional amendment,” Zain stated, debunking reports of him supporting the tweaks. He labeled these claims “baseless propaganda.

Zain further explained that his father summoned him to Lahore, where he remains imprisoned in a different case.

According to Zain, his father insisted against approving the constitutional amendment in any case. “Misleading propaganda is being spread against me regarding my support for the constitutional amendment,” he said.

Zain Qureshi also mentioned that he would quit politics if his meeting with a government official is proven.

Earlier, Zain’s sister, Meher Bano Qureshi, expressed concerns about her brother’s disappearance on social media. “We have been praying he is safe and underground. I now fear that he has been abducted,” she wrote.

Meher revealed that the family had suffered threats, humiliation, and abuse for over a year, attempting to break their principles and ideology.

Zain Qureshi is a Pakistani politician who has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since February 2024.

