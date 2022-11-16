Rana Sanaullah issued call-up notice in corruption case again

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been issued a call-up notice once again in the private housing society corruption case by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

ACE Punjab issued another call-up notice to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in connection with a probe into the private housing society corruption case.

ACE Punjab summoned Sanaullah and his wife on November 22. Moreover, call-up notices were also served to the owner of the private housing society in Chakwal and accused government officers.

According to the ACE officials, Sanaullah and his wife were facing corruption charges of possessing two plots in the private housing society as bribes.

The anti-corruption establishment had earlier issued notices to the interior minister multiple times.

In October, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

He is accused of purchasing two farmhouses at the Bismillah Housing Scheme in Kallar Kahar town in Chakwal district at a price lower than the scheduled rate.

However, Sanaullah managed to get relief from a local court that accepted his plea against the issuance of the arrest warrant by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab.

