Rana Sanaullah says ‘no deadlock over assembly’s dissolution’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that there is no deadlock between the government and the coalition partners over the dissolution of the assembly.

While talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that the assembly will be dissolved two days before the formal completion of its tenure. He confirmed that coalition partners are mulling over the appointment of a politician on the caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.

He said that Ishaq Dar or any other politician could be appointed as the caretaker PM if the coalition partners made a final decision.

Sanaullah added that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country very soon. He detailed that Nawaz Sharif will appear before the courts after securing protective bail before actively taking part in politics after being acquitted in all cases.

Earlier, Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah expressed outrage over the criticism on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name for the caretaker prime minister’s (PM) slot.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that no one should launch criticism on Ishaq Dar’s name being taken for the caretaker PM’s slot.

He said that recommendations are being given to appoint a politician on the caretaker premier’s slot then the names of politicians would be suggested.

Sanaullah, however, clarified that PML-N and other political parties have not taken a decision about the caretaker premier so far but they are only recommendations being considered.

On the other hand, PML-N central leader Khawaja Asif ruled out the possibility of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar becoming a caretaker prime minister (PM).

While talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said a caretaker PM plays the role of an umpire in a caretaker set-up. He added that Ishaq Dar’s name was not considered for the caretaker PM’s slot on any platform.

He added that the federal government did not even give any hint at appointing Dar as the caretaker premier. “The report was actually leaked by a reputed journalist in the media.”