Ratan Tata admitted to ICU in critical condition

Ratan Tata, the chairman of one of India’s biggest conglomerates, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital in critical condition.

Indian media outlets reported that the business tycoon was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on Wednesday, days after he assured media that he was in ‘good spirits.’

Meanwhile, the news about his admission to the ICU was neither confirmed nor denied by the representative for Tata.

On October 7, Ratan Tata took to his social media accounts to address the reports about his deteriorating health.

While dismissing the reports, he said that “there is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits.”

According to Tata, his medical evaluations and hospital visits were routine due to old age. However, concerns escalated following the deterioration in his health.

The business tycoon urged people and the media against spreading misinformation about his health.

It is to be noted here that Ratan Tata, 86, is a notable name in the Indian industry.

He became chairman of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest and most influential conglomerates in 1991 and led the group until 2012.

During his leadership, the Tata Group expanded its operations on a global level as it acquired major companies such as Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover.