Driverless Riyadh Metro to kick off from Nov 27

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will inaugurate the first phase of the driverless Riyadh Metro on Wednesday, November 27.

According to Saudi Arabia media, the initial phase will see the operation of three lines, with the remaining three lines expected to commence in mid-December.

The Riyadh Metro, recognised as the longest driverless metro system globally, aims to offer alternative transportation options to decrease dependence on personal vehicles and facilitate Riyadh’s evolution into a center for trade and commerce, aligning with the Kingdom’s economic diversification objectives.

According to details, solar panels installed at various stations and depots are projected to supply 20% of the energy needed for essential electrical systems. This initiative is part of a larger commitment to ensure the project is environmentally sustainable and energy efficient.

The first routes, set to launch on November 27, will operate along three primary lines: from Al-Orouba to Batha, along King Khalid International Airport Road, and at the junction of Abdulrahman Bin Auf Street and Sheikh Hassan Bin Hussein Street. The lines along King Abdullah Road, Al-Madina, and King Abdulaziz Road are scheduled to open in mid-December, enhancing the network’s operational capabilities.

The Riyadh Metro project, which amounts to $22.5 billion (SR84.4 billion), received approval from the Saudi Council of Ministers in April 2012 and was awarded to three international consortiums in 2013. The project has encountered various challenges during its construction, including delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities are expected to announce ticket prices and discounted packages for metro users in the coming days, urging the operating company to establish competitive fares to encourage higher ridership.

The metro system features several sustainable elements, such as energy-efficient trains, regenerative braking technology to reduce energy usage, and the integration of renewable energy through solar panels at multiple stations.

The Riyadh Metro’s six lines will be fully powered by renewable energy sources, providing an eco-friendly transportation alternative for the city.

This inauguration is happening 12 years after the initial announcement of the project, representing a major advancement in the development of public transportation in Riyadh.