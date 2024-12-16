Riyadh Metro’s two more lines start operation

RIYADH: Two more Riyadh Metro lines, Line 2 (Red Line) and Line 5 (Green Line), started operation on Sunday, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) said in a statement.

At this point, five of the Riyadh Metro’s six lines are operating, local media reported.

Beginning at 6:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 12:00 midnight, passengers were accepted at the stations of the two lines.

In a statement, the RCRC said that the Red Line connects King Fahd Sports City and King Saud University by running 25.1 km from east to west along King Abdullah Road.

It passes through the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center through 15 stations, and it intersects the Blue Line at STC Station, the Green Line at the Ministry of Education Station, and the Purple Line at Al-Hamra Station.

The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Commerce are among the ministries and government agencies that the 13.3-kilometer Green Line serves, according to the authority, along with a number of commercial, service, and residential facilities through 12 stations. The line runs from King Abdullah Road, which is adjacent to the Ministry of Education, to the National Museum.

Except for the Ministry of Finance and the National Museum stations, which will run later, every stop on the route has been opened.

At the Ministry of Education station, the Green Line crosses the Red Line; at the National Museum station, it crosses the Blue Line.

The first line (blue line), the fourth line (yellow line), and the sixth line (purple line) began operations in the first phase on December 1.

The Purple Line links Abdul Rahman bin Awf Road with Al-Shaikh Hassan bin Hussain Road, the Yellow Line follows the King Khalid International Airport Road, and the Blue Line links Olaya Street to Batha.

The all six lines of the Riyadh Metro will be functional from January 5 after the start of Line 3 (Orange Line), covering Madinah Road.

On November 27, 2024, King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, officially opened the Riyadh Metro, the longest driverless train in the world and the biggest in the Middle East.