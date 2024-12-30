web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 30, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Roche has no plans for job cuts and business is healthy

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is not planning job cuts and its business is healthy, CEO Thomas Schinecker was quoted as saying by a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

Roche’s share price has fallen far below peaks it scaled in April 2022 and the CEO was questioned about the company’s staffing plans in the context of recent setbacks in its development of drugs to treat cancer, among other illnesses.

“The number of workers is constant to slightly increasing,” Schinecker told the NZZ am Sonntag in an interview when asked if the company was planning layoffs.

“I can say with certainty that we have a very healthy business. And we don’t have a growth problem either,” he said, while noting that Roche’s budget for research and development was stable and not growing.

Roche plans to bring Wegovy alternative

Asked when Roche’s planned anti-obesity drug would hit the market, Schinecker said it could be around 2029 or sooner.

Addressing the outlook more broadly for next year, particularly in light of the German economy’s recent struggles, the Roche CEO said Europe still faced challenges.

“There’s some economic growth in the United States, but things are more difficult in China at the moment,” he said. “And in Europe it will take some time before we get out of this.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.