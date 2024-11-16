web analytics
Indian national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have reportedly been blessed with their second child, a baby boy.

As reported by Indian media, skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika have embraced parenthood for the second time, welcoming a baby boy on Friday night.

Reports also suggest that Sharma, who previously delayed his departure to Australia for the high-profile tour and was expected to miss the initial fixtures of the five-match Test series, will soon be joining his teammates in Perth for the opening match of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22.

While the cricketer or his family has yet to confirm the good news, fans are already in a joyous mood, celebrating the arrival of the ‘junior hitman’ on social media.

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta also congratulated the cricketer via an X post on Friday night. “Congratulations Ritika and Rohit Sharma as they have been blessed with a baby boy,” he wrote. “The Captain hopefully should be on the flight to Perth in a few days, touch-and-go for the first Test there.”Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy: Indian media It is worth noting here that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma married his longtime girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh in December 2015. The couple were blessed with a baby girl Samaira in 2018. The speculation of the couple’s second pregnancy had been there for a while, however, no official statement was shared.

