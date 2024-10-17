Rs750 prize bond draw announced; Check here

Most Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility of winning big prizes.

National Savings hosts lucky drawings every three months where participants can win rewards.

The draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on October 15, 2024, in Faisalabad at the National Savings Division office.

According to the draw results, the first prize winner is 871778, while the second prize winners are 249962 – 448780 and 499322.

The prize amounts for this bond are as follows:

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Rs1,500,000 (1 winner) Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Rs500,000 (3 winners) Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Check draws here

The prize bond program is being run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.