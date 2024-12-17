Saudi Arabia eyes FIFA World Cup to elevate itself globally

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia called the hosting of FIFA World Cup a significant milestone for Saudi sports, saying that it will further elevate the country’s status on the world stage.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a cabinet meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday, during which the Kingdom’s successful bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup was discussed.

The cabinet expressed delight over the successful bid and acknowledged the significance of this event in marking the beginning of a new chapter for Saudi sports.

This opportunity is seen as a way to further elevate Saudi Arabia’s status on the world stage, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In addition to celebrating this achievement, the cabinet also discussed various regional and international issues.

The cabinet reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s strong support for the Syrian people, condemning Israeli forces’ attacks on Syrian territory, and reiterating the Kingdom’s commitment to establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia is set to host the men’s soccer World Cup in 2034 while the 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries, world soccer’s governing body FIFA said.

The decision was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino following a virtual extraordinary Congress. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation.

“We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity,” Infantino said about the 2030 World Cup.

“What better way to celebrate the 100th anniversary in 2030 than to have the World Cup in six countries, in three continents, with 48 teams and 104 epic matches. The world will stand still and will celebrate the 100 years of the World Cup.