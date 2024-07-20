Saudi Arabia to start nationalisation of engineering professions

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the implementation of a decision to nationalise 25 percent of engineering professions from Sunday, local media reported.

The start of this decision was declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Businesses in the private sector that employ five or more people in these professions will be subject to the new law.

This action is a component of the ministries’ attempts to provide Saudi nationals living in different parts of the Kingdom with more engaging and fruitful employment options.

The decision to boost labuor market participation will be monitored and implemented, according to the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

In order to comply with the demands of the labuor market and the specialisation of engineering professions, the ministry will supervise its implementation.

The ministry further stated that the Human Resources and Social Development system will offer incentives and assistance programs to private sector firms to help them hire Saudis.

This covers help finding and hiring qualified employees, providing the required education and training, finding and keeping a job, and giving priority access to all nationalization support programs offered by the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) and the system as a whole.

A procedural guide explaining the nationalisation process, professions, and necessary percentages has been released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and may be found on its website.

The ministry stressed that in order to avoid facing legal repercussions for non-compliance, institutions must follow and put these requirements into practice.