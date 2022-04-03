SC hearing: Opposition likely to bring 197 MNAs tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has decided to bring 197 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to the hearing of the Supreme Court (SC) on the current political situation tomorrow, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The joint opposition is likely to produce 197 MNAs before the Supreme Court (SC) during tomorrow’s hearing on the political situation.

A five-member large bench of the SC will hear the notice at 1 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, the scheduled hearing on the interpretation of Article 63 (A) has been postponed.

Joint opposition’s declaration

After President Dr Arif Alvi approved advice from the prime minister regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) today, the opposition leaders stated in a joint declaration that PM Imran Khan committed treason against the country and the Constitution.

The penalty of treason was mentioned in Article 6 and Imran Khan’s treason should be strongly condemned. The opposition leaders termed it a black day in the history of Pakistan on which treason was committed with democracy, law and political morality.

The opposition parties condemned the non-parliamentary steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the NA speaker despite the opposition exhibiting a majority in the House on the no-trust move.

The opposition thanked the MNAs for supporting the nation and democracy, as well as praised the chief justice’s notice of the current political situation. The opposition parties expressed hopes that the judiciary will reach a verdict in light of the Constitution.

Larger bench constituted

The Supreme Court has constituted a larger bench on a notice taken of the current political scenario after the NA deputy speaker rejected the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Umar Atta Bandial took notice of the parliamentary and constitutional crisis in the country.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had been approached against the ruling from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to reject a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition against the ruling was submitted by a counsel representing PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari, who asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

The National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion today was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had approved a piece of advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that although the cabinet has been dissolved, the Prime Minister would continue his duties according to Article 224 of the constitution.

