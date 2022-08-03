Sheikh Rasheed warns of serious consequences if Imran Khan jailed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that the nation will resist the current rulers if they send Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan to jail, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed made the statement while talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’ today. He said that Imran Khan was receiving threats but he was independently roaming around the whole country without getting afraid.

The AML chief that the ineligible rulers gave a new life to Imran Khan’s politics as he was enjoying the same level of popularity before the filing of the no-confidence motion. He said that the current rulers could not even visit their constituencies due to public outrage.

He said that nobody will raise objections if the incumbent government decides to file a reference against PTI. He said, however, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will face the consequences of delivering harsh statements, claimed the AML chief. Rasheed said that 65% out of 75% of nationals were backing Imran Khan.

Regarding the forthcoming protest of PTI, Rasheed said that any action from the federal government against the protestors at the behest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will add fuel to the fire. He, however, asked the opposition to stay peaceful in any case.

He warned the government of facing severe consequences in case using power against the PTI protestors. He said that the nationals will siege Islamabad tomorrow and teargassing will not work.

Rasheed claimed that any wrong step by the government will deepen the crisis and the final decision will be taken by August 15. The AML chief said that fresh elections are the sole solution to the crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced to stage a protest outside the ECP head office in Islamabad on Thursday (tomorrow). The political party will also stage protests outside ECP offices in Lahore and Peshawar which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and a large number of activists.

