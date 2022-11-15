PML-Q chief urges not to make army chief appointment controversial

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged the political parties to refrain from making the army chief’s appointment ‘controversial’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the former prime minister said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is guarantor of the country’s security, urging the political parties to refrain from making key appointment controversial.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain further said that the speculations on army chief appointment will be dismissed as the basis of the decision would be Pakistan Army’s nomination.

He added that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) should not be subjected to political maneuvers. “The entire nation has faith in the judiciary,” he said, adding that the army and the judiciary are important national institutions.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the rumours about a deadlock on the shortlisted names’ and the exact time of the appointment process for the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

While talking to journalists outside the Parliament House building, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was questioned about the rumoured deadlock on the COAS name between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

To this, Asif responded, “How can a deadlock be created without even starting the consultation process for the appointment of new COAS?” He added that consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19.

He further clarified that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has no favourite name for the COAS appointment. Asif said that consultations will only be held on the shortlisted names forwarded to the federal government by the Pakistan Army.

“Pakistan Army has not yet sent the shortlisted names for the army chief’s appointment.”

The defence minister slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and said that legal action should be taken against the recent statements of Imran Khan. “Imran Khan is playing the national interests for his personal gains. Imran Khan is harming external ties by levelling allegations.”

Earlier on November 12, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he does not want to appoint Chief of Army Staff (COAS), reiterating that the army chief should be appointed on merit.

In a televised address to long march protestors in Lala Musa, the former premier noted that allegations were levelled against him for making the appointment of army chief controversial.

Imran Khan also criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs for holding a meeting in London to make the important decision about the army chief’s appointment.

“The important decisions of the country were taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years,” he said, adding that he does not want a NAB chief, a judge or an army chief of his choice as he wants “the best people on the basis of merit”.

