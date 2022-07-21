Shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed

Police killed four shooters including two wanted in the murder case of India rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter.

An India-based news agency quoted officials saying the accused Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa and Jagdeep Rupa were shot dead in the Amritsar district of Punjab state. The report stated an investigation of the other two’s involvement in the singer’s murder on May 29 is ongoing.

Three cops and a cameraman sustained injuries in the near five-hour shootout. Their condition was not critical.

Manpreet Singh and Jagdeep Rupa were alleged members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, which allegedly provided shooters to key suspect Lawrence Bishnoi to commit the Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder which took place.

“Manpreet Manu and Jagdeep Bhai Rupa have been killed in an encounter. Both were wanted in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case,” the Additional Director General of Police of the Anti Gangster Task Force Promod Ban said.

Police claimed they tracked down Manu and Rupa in a secluded house, ownerd by local resident identified as Balwinder Singh, close to the Bhakna village. The investigators are looking into whether he has links to the murder.

A cop recalled them opening fire after being asked to surrender.

Punjab’s Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav claimed an AK-47, bullets and a bag were found.

According to officials, Manu and Rupa were on the move from Punjab after Sidhu Moosewala was killed. They had recently returned to Rajasthan state. A CCTV camera caught the two on a bike in Tarn Taran.

The killings of Mannu and Rupa mean that only Deepak Mundi remains to be arrested.

The cops said Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa and Jagdeep Rupa were part of the modules of the singer’s killing.

“Manu and Rupa were in one car, and Manu fired the first burst at Moosewala. There were four other shooters in the second module travelling in an SUV, including Priyavrat, Kashish, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak Mundi. The SUV was following the car and shooters in both the vehicles fired at Moosewala. Except Mundi, the three shooters in the second module have been arrested by the Delhi Police,” a police officer said.

It is pertinent to mention that a special team of Delhi Police took remand of Lawrence Bishnoi days after the artist’s killing. A series of high-profile arrests, including that of “shooters” Priyavrat, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa along with Keshav Kumar who is said to be involved in providing vehicles and letting them escape.

Punjab Police said the information they got from Manu and Rupa’s partner Parmdalip Singh helped them in tracing the two down.

