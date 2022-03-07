Sindh governor reaches Lahore to meet Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has landed in Lahore to meet disgruntled leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen, following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

After reaching Lahore, Ismail said that he will also meet Jahangir Tareen after holding a meeting with Aleem Khan.

Prior to departing for Lahore, Imran Ismail told ARY News that he is going to meet Aleem Khan in Lahore.

“Aleem Khan is our brother and I will meet him. He had some reservations regarding Punjab governance. I have been directed by PM Imran Khan to meet him. We will meet all friends including Aleem Khan for bringing improvements in PTI.”

Ismail said that the former Punjab minister is still part of PTI and his reservations will be addressed.

In a major development in the current political scenario, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has announced to join the Jahangir Tareen Khan group.

The announcement came after a sitting of the former Punjab minister and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

It was learnt earlier in the day that PM Imran Khan tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to soothe estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen amid opposition’s no-trust move plan.

Sources said that the premier issued the directives while chairing the PTI core committee meeting here in Islamabad.

The participants of the meeting briefed the premier over contacts being made with estranged PTI leaders including an alliance between Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also informed the meeting about his recent contacts with Aleem Khan.

