Tuesday, April 30, 2024
TDAP to participate in Paris textile fair in July

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in Texworld-Apparel Sourcing, to be held from July 1 to 3, 2024 in Paris.

The Apparel Sourcing and Texworld trade shows, along with the Avantex and Leatherworld sectors, are poised to bring together the global fashion supply from July 1st to 3rd at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

The fair will help to understand the European market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Cotton & Blends, Denim, Eco-friendly Fabrics, Drapery, Embroidery & Lace, Fake fur, Fibers, Functional & Sportswear, Jacquard, Knitted fabrics, Linen & Hemp, Printers, Shirting, Silk, Silky aspects, Style, Trims & Accessories, Wool, Wool Aspect, T-Shirt / Polo-shirt , Knits & Tops, Swimwear / Beachwear, Sweater, Pants/Bottoms, Denim, Shirting, Underwear/Intimates, Active-wear, Coats/Outerwear, Dresses and Skirts, Tailoring / Made-to-measure, Suiting, Uniform/Workwear, Socks / Hosiery, Ties & Bow ties, Hats & Headwear, Shawls and Scarves, Bags & Accessories etc.

Stands are available for only Rs. 1,575,000/- (for fabrics and denim) and Rs. 1,400,000/- (for apparel). Direct stands without TDAP subsidy are approx. Rs. 3,153,160/- (for fabrics & denim) and Rs. 2,087,758/- (for apparel). Last date to apply through TDAP is 9th May, 2024.

During its July edition, Texworld Evolution Paris will host over 1,400 exhibitors from more than 42 countries, aiming to attract thousands of visitors worldwide.

