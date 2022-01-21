Teenager allegedly rapes seven-year-old girl in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have arrested a teenager for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Karachi’s Moosa Colony area, ARY News reported on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for raping the daughter of one of his relatives in Moosa Colony area of Karachi.

The police investigators told the media that the accused boy was mobile addict and used to watch immoral content on his cell phone. The accused got a chance to rape the minor girl in the absence of the family, police added.

Police investigators collected DNA samples of the affected girl and the teenager. They said that the medical examination of the teenage boy was conducted at Sindh Services Hospital to ascertain his age.

The police added that they will receive the teenager’s test report after three days that will ascertain his age.

Earlier in the day, police claimed to have arrested a suspect who allegedly raped a woman after brutally killing her in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi.

The body of a woman was found near the Cheel Chowk area of Lyari on January 18 under mysterious circumstances, only to be found later that the victim, Sumaira was murdered by an electrician, who use to come for repairs at her home.

SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz while confirming the arrest said that suspect was an electrician by profession and has been arrested from the Kalakot area.

“He used to frequently visit her home for repair works,” he said and added that on the day of the incident, the suspect went to her home for repairing a light. The electrician murdered the woman and later subjected her to rape and later fled from the scene.

He was later arrested after the evidence collected from the crime scene pointed fingers towards him and is being booked under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

