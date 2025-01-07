THIS country’s women hold more gold than world top countries

Gold not only demonstrates people’s affinity for this precious metal but also underscores its significance as a fundamental element of cultural, financial, and familial stability.

According to the latest report by World Gold Council (WGC), collectively, Indian women possess an impressive 24,000 tons (24 million kilograms) of gold, which exceeds the gold reserves of numerous nations, including major economies such as the United States and China. This report also indicates that the gold owned by Indian women constitutes approximately 11% of the global total gold reserves.

In India, gold is imbued with profound cultural and traditional significance. Events such as weddings and other traditional events are marked by the purchase of gold, which is deemed auspicious. Indian women not only take pride in adorning themselves with gold jewelry but also engage in active investment in this asset.

Gold Reserves

The gold holdings of Indian women surpass the combined reserves of the six leading gold-holding nations globally. Below is a comparison of gold reserves in key countries:

United States: 8,133 tons

Germany: 3,354 tons

Italy: 2,452 tons

China: 2,264 tons

India (Central Bank): Over 850 tons

The gold owned by Indian women, primarily in the form of jewelry, significantly exceeds these reserves.

Region with Highest Gold Ownership

A notable 40% of this gold is held by women in southern India, with Tamil Nadu alone responsible for 28%.

Is Gold a Dead Asset?

While some analysts regard gold stored in households or bank lockers as a “dead asset” due to its lack of interest or dividend returns, others consider it a vital and valuable resource. In times of financial uncertainty, gold frequently serves as a protective measure for families.

Currently, gold prices are exceeding Rs 77,000 per 10 grams on the MCX. Over the past month, prices have experienced considerable fluctuations, even reaching over Rs 80,000 per 10 grams around Diwali. However, prices declined following Donald Trump’s election victory in the United States, as his policies were aimed at bolstering the dollar. Market analysts anticipate that gold prices may rise again in the near future.